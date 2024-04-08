Ather Energy Rizta on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ather Energy Rizta top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Surat.
The lowest price model is Ather Energy Rizta S and the most priced model is Ather Energy Rizta Z 3.7 kWh.
Ather Energy Rizta dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Ather Energy Rizta on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ather Energy Rizta is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Surat, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Surat and Honda PCX Electric starting at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Ather Energy Rizta S ₹ 1.15 Lakhs Ather Energy Rizta Z 2.9 kWh ₹ 1.31 Lakhs Ather Energy Rizta Z 3.7 kWh ₹ 1.51 Lakhs
