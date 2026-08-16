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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Car Discount Offers in Kolkata
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We have Offers available on following models in Kolkata
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 13.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 12.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Basalt xmax 12 turbo petrol mt dark edition
Expired
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 13.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 12.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Basalt xmax 12 turbo petrol mt dark edition
Expired
Dewars Garage
4, Council House Street, B B D Bagh, Near Consulate Of Ethopia, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001, kolkata, West Bengal 700001View More
Dewars Garage
EP-Y9, Salt Lake City, Sector-V, Institute Of Engineering And Management, Kolkata, West Bengal 700002, kolkata, West Bengal 700002View More
Machino Techno Sales Limited Nexa
98, A/2, Barrackpore Trunk Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal, Baranagar, Mallick Colony, Ananya, Kolkata, West Bengal 700090, kolkata, West Bengal 700090View More
Jyote Nexa
Plot No-Xi,Block EP&GP, Saltlake, Godrej Genesis, Kolkata, West Bengal 700090, kolkata, West Bengal 700090View More
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