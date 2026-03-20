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Kia Carens Clavis Ev Car Discount Offers in Bangalore

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We have Offers available on following models in Bangalore

MG Windsor Ev
On MG Windsor EV :- Special Benefits Upto ₹20,000* + Loyalty…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Excite & 4 more..
Excite
₹ 14 Lakhs
Exclusive
₹ 15.15 Lakhs
Essence
₹ 16.3 Lakhs
Essence Pro
₹ 18.39 Lakhs
Exclusive Pro
₹ 17.25 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
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Naara Motors

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No.8A/8B, Jeewan Griha Colony, 24th Main Road, Bangalore, Karnataka 560078, bangalore, Karnataka 560078
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+91 - 7406528200
   

Epitome Kia

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Sy No 99, Yelahanka Village, Old Town Yelhanka, Near Flower Market, Bangalore, Karnataka 560064, bangalore, Karnataka 560064
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+91 - 7829933669
   

Jsp Kia

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Sy. No. 20/7,Khata No 330, SWAMY LEGATO, Kadubisanahalli Village, Outer Ring Rd, Bangalore, Karnataka 560103, bangalore, Karnataka 560103
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+91 - 8722878822
   

Pps Kia

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Sy.No. 78/2, Mysore Rd, Near RV College Of Engineering, Valagerhalli Village, Bangalore, Karnataka 560059, bangalore, Karnataka 560059
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+91 - 6309990010

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