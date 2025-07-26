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Revolt Motors RV400 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
RV400 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Ntorq 125
BrandRevolt MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm155 mm
Length
2156 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1285 mm
Height
1112 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm770 mm
Width
813 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and SportStreet,Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,72197,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,95082,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
5,7716,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,102

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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