In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
S1 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-