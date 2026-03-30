In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
S1 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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