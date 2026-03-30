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Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
S1 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

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S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMono Shock
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,18,690
RTO
8,8119,495
Insurance
3,13910,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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