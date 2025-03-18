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HomeCompare Bikes250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs R15 V4

KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 adventure [2020-2025] R15 v4
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 2.49 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage38.12 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc155 cc
Power30 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
250 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2154 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1325 mm
Height
1263 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm815 mm
Width
900 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
449.5 km495 km
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated-
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside down SuspensionTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
LCD DisplayPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,5961,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,1341,73,050
RTO
20,46213,844
Insurance
11,00011,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0314,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.
Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which ADV offers the best value for money?
18 Mar 2025
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an underbelly exhaust which is protected to avoid rock chips and other damage while off-roading.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader
6 Feb 2025
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure will share the engine with the 250 Duke.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure spotted ahead of launch. Check details
8 Oct 2024
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
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23 May 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
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