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HomeCompare BikesXBlade vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda XBlade vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
XBlade vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 78,803₹ 73,340
Mileage50.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc109.7 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Taillight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L6 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Length
2013 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg107 kg
Height
1115 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm765 mm
Width
786 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.096 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
57.300 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26473,340
RTO
8,7415,867
Insurance
8,8756,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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