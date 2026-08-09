In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
XBlade vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS