In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS