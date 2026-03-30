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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 160

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc159.7 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Length
2222 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg137 kg
Height
1258 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm790 mm
Width
850 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12V / 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,12,190
RTO
9,9648,975
Insurance
9,56911,477
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
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Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
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Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
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