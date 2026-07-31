In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Karbon vs Raider Comparison