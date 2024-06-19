In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS