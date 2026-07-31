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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Raider
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 68,077₹ 82,860
Mileage51.46 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.8 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg123 kg
Height
1060 mm1028 mm
Width
755 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84382,860
RTO
6,2276,560
Insurance
6,0946,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9372,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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