In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS