In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
SR 160 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison