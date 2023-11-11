In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less