Tata Nexon EV Specifications

Tata Nexon EV comes in five electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon EV is 205. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 13.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 5 variants. Tata Nexon EV top variant price is ₹ 16.85 Lakhs.
₹13.99 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 kmph
312 km
₹15.65 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
180 kmph
312 km
₹15.99 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
180 kmph
312 km
₹16.56 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 kmph
312 km
₹16.85 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 kmph
312 km
*Ex-showroom price
