New Cars
Hyundai
i20 N Line
On Road Price in Karauli
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Hyundai
i20 N Line
On Road Price in Karauli
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Hyundai
i20 N Line
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹11.12 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,84,100
RTO
₹84,776
Insurance
₹42,536
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Karauli
₹11,11,912
EMI@23,899/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
₹11.29 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
N8 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹12.26 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
N8 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Hyundai
i20 N Line
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
749
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2580
Height
1505
Width
1775
Capacity
Bootspace
311
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seats & Upholstery
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Hyundai i20 N Line FAQs
What is the on-road price of Hyundai I20 N Line in Karauli?
What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai I20 N Line in Karauli?
What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai I20 N Line in Karauli?
What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai I20 N Line in Karauli?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai I20 N Line Top Model?
What is the on road price of Hyundai I20 N Line?
What is the EMI for Hyundai I20 N Line in Karauli?
Is Hyundai I20 N Line better than I20?
What is the mileage of Hyundai I20 N Line?
Which model of Hyundai I20 N Line is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Hyundai I20 N Line?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Hyundai I20 N Line?
