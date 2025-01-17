Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The i20 N Line [2021-2023] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ground clearance of i20 N Line [2021-2023] is 170. A five-seat model, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less