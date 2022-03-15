HT Auto
Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications

Hyundai i20 N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,84,100 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line Specs

Hyundai i20 N Line comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai i20 N Line Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
749
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Height
1505
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3995
Width
1775
Wheelbase
2580
Bootspace
311
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai i20 N Line Variants & Price List

Hyundai i20 N Line price starts at ₹ 9.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 N Line comes in 6 variants. Hyundai i20 N Line top variant price is ₹ 11.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
9.84 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
9.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N8 1.0 Turbo iMT
10.87 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N8 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
11.02 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.76 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
N8 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
11.9 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Kia Seltos
BMW X5
Hyundai Exter
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Mahindra Thar
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Tata Nexon
Toyota Fortuner

Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT
Tata Safari 2023
Vayve Mobility EVA
Check details
Check details