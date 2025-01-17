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i20 N Line [2021-2023]MileageImages
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Front Left Side
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Front View
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Grille
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Headlight
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Left Side View
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Specs

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More