HT Auto
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23

Ford Freestyle

7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ford Freestyle is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ford Freestyle Specs

Ford Freestyle comes in three petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Freestyle measures 3,954 mm in length, 1,737 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,490 mm. The ...Read More

Ford Freestyle Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Flair Edition 1.5 TDCi
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.8
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
TDCi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
952
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1499 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam Type
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
190
Length
3954
Wheelbase
2490
Kerb Weight
1075
Height
1570
Width
1737
Bootspace
257
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black and Red
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Ford Freestyle Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Freestyle vs Swift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Freestyle vs Baleno
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Freestyle vs i20
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Freestyle vs Tiago NRG
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Freestyle vs Glanza

Ford Freestyle News

Ford Ikon (left) and Ford EcoSport (right) are two among the 12 models the US-based carmaker brought to India since 1995.
From Escort, Ikon to Figo, Freestyle: Ford’s India journey at a glance
9 Sept 2021
Thailand is readying an incentive package to encourage electric vehicle battery makers to set up manufacturing plants.
As Detroit of Asia, Thailand targets battery makers to stay ahead in EV race
18 Jul 2023
Ford has filed patents for some unique ideas, including stand-up driving and gullwing doors. (Image: USPTO)
Drive while you are standing. Ford is planning something like that with Bronco SUV. Know more
11 Jul 2023
Ford CEO Jim Farley said his company doesn't feel threatened by Tesla's entry into the pickup market and slammed the Cybertruck by saying that it is not at all a real truck.
Ford CEO slams Tesla Cybertruck. Here's what he said
25 Jun 2023
File photo used for representational purpose.
Ford prepping for fresh round of layoffs among salaried workforce in US: Report
23 Jun 2023
View all
 

Ford Freestyle Variants & Price List

Ford Freestyle price starts at ₹ 7.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Freestyle comes in 6 variants. Ford Freestyle top variant price is ₹ 9.02 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
7.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT
7.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Flair Edition 1.2 Ti-VCT
7.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.5 TDCi
8.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.5 TDCi
8.72 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Flair Edition 1.5 TDCi
9.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details