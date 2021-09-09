Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ford Freestyle comes in three petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Freestyle measures 3,954 mm in length, 1,737 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,490 mm. The ground clearance of Freestyle is 190. A five-seat model, Ford Freestyle sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ford Freestyle price starts at ₹ 7.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Freestyle comes in 6 variants. Ford Freestyle top variant price is ₹ 9.02 Lakhs.
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Flair Edition 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.5 TDCi
₹8.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.5 TDCi
₹8.72 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Flair Edition 1.5 TDCi
₹9.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual