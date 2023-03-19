Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ferrari Roma on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 4.29 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Ferrari Roma on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 4.29 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Ferrari Roma dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Ferrari Roma on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ferrari Roma is mainly compared to Ferrari Portofino which starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr in New Delhi, Lamborghini Huracan Evo which starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr in New Delhi and McLaren GT starting at Rs. 3.72 Cr in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Ferrari Roma Coupe ₹ 4.29 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price