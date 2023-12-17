Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vida V1 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Vida V1 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Vida V1 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Vida V1 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Surat, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Surat and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Vida V1 Pro ₹ 1.54 Lakhs