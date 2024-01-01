Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 32,500.
Visit your nearest
Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 32,500.
Visit your nearest
Velev Motors VEV 01 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Velev Motors VEV 01 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Velev Motors VEV 01 is mainly compared to Felidae Electric Maven which starts at Rs. 30,000 in New Delhi, Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA which starts at Rs. 34,880 in New Delhi and Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy starting at Rs. 31,880 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Velev Motors VEV 01 STD ₹ 32,500
*Ex-showroom price