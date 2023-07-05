HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Specifications

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 starting price is Rs. 1,99,900 in India. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2 - 2.17 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Specs

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 comes with 294.72 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Mojo 300 BS6 starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 ...Read More

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Ruby Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2115 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
294.72 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork brace
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Full DC

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR150R details
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Gixxer SF 25...
UPCOMING
Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check XF3R details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki Intruder 250

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check Intruder 250 details
View similar Bikes

Mahindra News

Australia gets only the top-end trims of the Scorpio N.
Thunder Down Under: Mahindra Scorpio-N blazes to desert record in Australia
5 Jul 2023
Mahindra Thar SUV
SUVs drive Mahindra sales in June at 32,585 units despite short-term disruption
3 Jul 2023
1,500 women work over three shifts at Tata Motors' new Omega Factory to build the Harrier and Safari SUVs
Tata Motors, Mahindra press hard on the pedal to employ more women on shop floors
2 Jul 2023
Tehzoon Karmalawala covered the length and breadth of India to document the country's natural heritage.
Man drives 63,000 kms across India in Mahindra Thar to promote urban forestation
30 Jun 2023
File photo used for representational purpose.
India manufactured a mammoth 2.7 crore vehicles in FY23: Report
28 Jun 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Variants & Price List

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 top variant price is ₹ 2.11 Lakhs.

Black Pearl
2 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Garnet Black
2.06 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Red Agate
2.11 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Ruby Red
2.11 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details