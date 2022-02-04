Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Quanta STD ₹ 1.10 Lakhs