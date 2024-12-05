In 2026 Vida V1 [2022-2024] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
V1 [2022-2024] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Vida
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|-