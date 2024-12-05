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HomeCompare BikesV1 [2022-2024] vs FZ-FI V3

Vida V1 [2022-2024] vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Vida V1 [2022-2024] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
V1 [2022-2024] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V1 [2022-2024] Fz-fi v3
BrandVidaYamaha
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
Transmission, Automatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 55 Minutes-

Filters
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vida V1 [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1330 mm
Additional Storage
26 L-
Kerb Weight
125 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.2s-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
3.9 kW-
Motor IP Rating
IP68-
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
65 minutes ( 0-80 )-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Document Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and ButtonECO Indicator
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFT, TouchscreenYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 55 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years, 30000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.44 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,8061,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,7001,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
5,1068,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3172,735
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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