In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Dio vs Radeon Comparison