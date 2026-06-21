In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.6 PS PS