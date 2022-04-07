|Max Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|57.4 mm
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|52.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,238
|₹99,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,800
|₹84,300
|RTO
|₹9,964
|₹10,040
|Insurance
|₹9,569
|₹5,450
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,057
|₹2,149