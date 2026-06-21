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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage49.01 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc124 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm8.6 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm160 mm
Length
2222 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg110 kg
Height
1258 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm780 mm
Width
850 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80088,376
RTO
9,96410,485
Insurance
9,5696,514
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,264

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