In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Splendor Plus vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours