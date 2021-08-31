|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Electronic Control Unit
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹73,543
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,750
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹5,020
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹5,773
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,580
|₹2,223
Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.