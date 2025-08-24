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HomeCompare BikesGlamour vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Glamour vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glamour vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,063₹ 73,340
Mileage65 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc109.7 cc
Power10.53 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L6 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Length
2042 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg107 kg
Height
1090 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm765 mm
Width
720 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81885,313
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06373,340
RTO
6,4855,867
Insurance
6,2706,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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