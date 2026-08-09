In 2026 EeVe Your or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Your vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-