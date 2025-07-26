In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-