hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStorm 125 vs Shine

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Shine
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 85,169₹ 80,852
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc123.94 cc
Power9.92 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L10.5 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm162 mm
Length
1985 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1285 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg114 kg
Height
1148 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm791 mm
Width
806 mm737 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleDiamond Type
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorberHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72894,164
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08280,852
RTO
8,3276,968
Insurance
4,3196,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,023
Expert Rating
-

Shine Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Passion Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
1 Jun 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125
25 Mar 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers