In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.