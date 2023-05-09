In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison