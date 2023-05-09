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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Activa 6g
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 85,169₹ 74,369
Mileage40 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.51 cc
Power9.92 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.3 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm162 mm
Length
1985 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1260 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg106 kg
Height
1148 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm764 mm
Width
806 mm677 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72886,446
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08274,369
RTO
8,3275,949
Insurance
4,3196,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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