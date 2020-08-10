Saved Articles

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72887,852
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08275,347
RTO
8,3276,528
Insurance
4,3195,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,888

