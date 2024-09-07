HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq On Road Price in Thane

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
12.19 - 20.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thane
Kushaq Price in Thane

Skoda Kushaq on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 12.78 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 16.60 Lakhs in Thane. Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹ 12.78 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI₹ 15.10 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT₹ 15.79 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.60 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Kushaq Variant Wise Price List in Thane

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
1,41,453
Insurance
47,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Thane)
12,78,137
EMI@27,472/mo
ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI
₹15.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT
₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Skoda Kushaq News

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now be available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic unit
Skoda Slavia & Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI manual variants discontinued
7 Sept 2024
The Sportline versions of the Slavia and Kushaq come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol.
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline launched: Here's what has changed
3 Sept 2024
The Slavia Monte Carlo will have the usual upgraded treatment like its SUV sister. Skoda has hinted at a red paint shade along with black front grille.
Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get new editions. Check details
1 Sept 2024
Skoda Slavia and Kushaq were products of the INDIA 2.0 strategy.
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia becomes E20 fuel compliant. Check details
24 Jul 2024
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia use the same underpinnings.
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia gets new accessories including front parking sensors & new alloys. Check details
27 Jun 2024
Skoda Kushaq Videos

Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
27 Sept 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
Skoda Kushaq FAQs

In Thane, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT is Rs 12,78,137.
The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Thane is Rs 1,41,453.
The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Thane is Rs 47,184.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Thane: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,89,000, RTO - Rs. 1,41,453, Insurance - Rs. 47,184, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in ##cityName## is Rs. 12,78,137.
The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 16,60,097 in Thane.
The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Thane starts at Rs. 12,78,137 and goes upto Rs. 16,60,097. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Skoda Kushaq in Thane will be Rs. 25,916. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

