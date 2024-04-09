What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Bengaluru is Rs 10,82,49,381.

What will be the RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru? The Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan will have RTO charges of Rs 95,54,000 in Bengaluru.

What will be the Insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru? The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Bengaluru is Rs 36,94,881.

What is the detailed breakup of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,50,00,000, RTO - Rs. 95,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 36,94,881, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Bengaluru is Rs. 10,82,49,381.

