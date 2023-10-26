What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Baramati? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Baramati is Rs 6,59,798.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Baramati? In Baramati, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 67,043.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Baramati? The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Baramati are Rs 28,225.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Baramati? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Baramati: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 67,043, Insurance - Rs. 28,225, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,59,798.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,85,646 in Baramati.

