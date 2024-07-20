HT Auto
Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR

4 out of 5
Kia Carens Front Left Side
Kia Carens Front Left View
Kia Carens Grille
Kia Carens Headlight
Kia Carens Rear Left Side View
Kia Carens Rear Right Side View
4 out of 5
12.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Carens Key Specs
Engine1353 cc
Mileage16.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Carens specs and features

Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR Latest Updates

Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 19 variants. The price of Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.22 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: Smartstream G 1.4T
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    Mileage of Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR is 16.5 kmpl.

    Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR Price

    Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹12.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,51,900
    RTO
    1,17,190
    Insurance
    52,736
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,22,326
    EMI@26,273/mo
    Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    Smartstream G 1.4T
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.5 kmpl
    Driving Range
    743 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Width
    1800 mm
    Length
    4540 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Wheelbase
    2780 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
    Heater
    Yes
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Rear Only
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    Display
    LCD Display
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Speakers
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (seat height up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Jump Seats
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR EMI
    EMI23,645 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,00,093
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,00,093
    Interest Amount
    3,18,624
    Payable Amount
    14,18,717

    Kia Carens other Variants

    Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    1,25,900
    Insurance
    54,469
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,79,869
    EMI@27,509/mo
    Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹13.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹13.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹13.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹15.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹16.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹17.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹17.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 6 STR
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 6 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 6 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹19.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹22.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹22.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
