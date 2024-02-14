Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Super Chief Limited on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 25.14 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Super Chief Limited top variant goes up to Rs. 25.16 Lakhs in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Super Chief Limited Blue Slate Metallic.
Indian Super Chief Limited dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Indian Super Chief Limited on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Super Chief Limited is mainly compared to Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in New Delhi, Ducati Diavel 1260 which starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs in New Delhi and Indian Chief Classic starting at Rs. 21.3 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic ₹ 25.14 Lakhs Indian Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic ₹ 25.16 Lakhs Indian Super Chief Limited Blue Slate Metallic ₹ 25.16 Lakhs
