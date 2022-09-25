Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Geliose Bikes
Geliose Hope
On Road Price in Mayiladuthurai
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Geliose
Hope
On Road Price in Mayiladuthurai
Share
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
Geliose
Hope
On Road Price in Mayiladuthurai
Share
₹
46,999
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Mayiladuthurai
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Geliose
Hope
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹ 46,999*
On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹46,999
On-Road Price in Mayiladuthurai
₹46,999
EMI@1,010/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Geliose
Hope
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Tyres and Brakes
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details