In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova crysta
|Virtus
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2393 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3