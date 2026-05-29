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Toyota Innova Crysta vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta Virtus
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 19.72 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage9 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity2393 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Innova Crysta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Airbags
Rear Seats
Headlight
Ignition Start Stop Button
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.05 metres
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
447 L521 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres45 litres
Length
4735 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg1173 kg
Height
1795 mm1507 mm
Width
1830 mm1752 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
2-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power Mode-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC ventsYes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years4
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Speakers
6 Speakers8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch7 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,42,49811,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
19,72,00010,70,900
RTO
2,62,5001,17,420
Insurance
1,07,4987,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,34925,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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6 Aug 2026
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5 Jun 2026
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The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
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Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
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23 Oct 2024
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