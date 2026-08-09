In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Sport
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS