In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Ronin vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ronin
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|225.9 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS