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TVS Ronin vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Ronin vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Adventure [2024]
BrandTVSYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc334 cc
Power20.4 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Length
2040 mm-
Wheelbase
1357 mm1465 mm
Height
1170 mm-
Kerb Weight
159 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
805 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
66 mm-
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
225.9 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66 mm-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable PreloadMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
41 mm USDTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5492,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,98,111
RTO
10,05515,848
Insurance
10,80412,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1494,857

Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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