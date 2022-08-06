|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Displacement
|225.9 cc
|334 cc
|Max Torque
|19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Assist & Slipper Clutch
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|66 mm
|81 mm
|Stroke
|66 mm
|65 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10:14:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,65,280
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹12,020
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹4,260
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,552
|₹5,099