|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|109.7 cc
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|CVT-Automatic
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|ECU
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹87,722
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,625
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹6,050
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹6,047
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,885
|₹1,545