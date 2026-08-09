In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-