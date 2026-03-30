In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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