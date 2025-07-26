In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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