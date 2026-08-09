In 2026 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XBlade vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS