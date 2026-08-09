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HomeCompare BikesXBlade vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda XBlade vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XBlade vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 78,803₹ 88,376
Mileage50.0 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc124 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2013 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg110 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
786 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc124 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26488,376
RTO
8,74110,485
Insurance
8,8756,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,264

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