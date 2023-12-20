In 2023 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price).
XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
