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Honda Unicorn vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Unicorn vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Fz-x
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc149 cc
Power13.18 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
Taillight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2081 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg139 kg
Height
1103 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm810 mm
Width
756 mm785 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,19,194
RTO
10,14311,036
Insurance
11,6449,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
26 Dec 2024
Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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