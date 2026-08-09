In 2026 Honda Livo or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Livo vs iQube Comparison